Hussein al-Sheikh, deputy to Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, met Sunday in Ramallah with a US administration representative and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who US President Donald Trump appointed to the “peace board” overseeing Gaza’s post-war future.

According to the PA’s official news agency Wafa, the discussions focused on plans for Gaza following the end of hostilities, in the context of last week’s UN Security Council resolution , and the PA’s demand to be allowed a governing role in the Strip.

Wafa reported that “al-Sheikh praised President Trump’s position and the mediating countries that succeeded in stabilizing the ceasefire, enabling the entry of humanitarian aid and the beginning of Gaza’s reconstruction.”

Also present at the meeting were PA General Intelligence chief Majed Faraj, diplomatic adviser Majdi al-Khaldi, and presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh.