Damage to light rail during Jerusalem Faction protest Police spokesperson

Protesters affiliated with the extremist 'Jerusalem Faction' sect blocked the entrance to Jerusalem at the Givat Shaul junction in protest of the arrest of haredi draft-dodger Eliyahu Nahum.

The demonstrations are taking place at five locations: the entrance to Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Modi’in Illit, Beit Shemesh, Safed, and surrounding areas. According to the 'Committee for the Rescue of the World of Torah', the protests were organized following directives from yeshiva leaders, who described Nahum’s arrest as “criminal” and “a sin against Torah study.”

The Israel Police stated that the protesters are endangering road users and clarified that the demonstrations constitute illegal activity. “The rioters did not comply with police orders to move to the sidewalk,” a spokesperson said.

הפגנת החרדים בכניסה לירושלים דוברות המשטרה

As of now, entry to and exit from Jerusalem via the Givat Shaul junction is blocked for vehicle traffic. Authorities are redirecting vehicles to alternate routes while working to restore order.

“The Israel Police will allow individuals to exercise freedom of expression within the framework of lawful protest. At the same time, the police will not permit disruption of public order, road blockages, or any illegal activity that endangers public safety or the daily routine of road users,” the statement added.

Earlier, hundreds of demonstrators participated in protests at the entrance to Jerusalem, near the light rail station in Kiryat Moshe, and in Beit Shemesh. Some protesters began blocking traffic routes at several points, including the city entrance and along Begin Road. In Kiryat Moshe, dozens blocked the light rail, endangering themselves and others.

Photographs from the scene show that the front of a light rail train was damaged.

The disturbances included confrontations with police and verbal abuse. Police emphasized that the ongoing measures aim to push rioters onto the sidewalks, restore order, and allow light rail and vehicular traffic to resume.

“Israel Police will continue to uphold the right to lawful protest and freedom of expression while preventing any illegal disruption of public order,” the spokesperson concluded.