הפגנת הפלג הירושלמי דוברות המשטרה

Severe clashes broke out Sunday at the Givat Shmuel intersection during a protest held by the Jerusalem Faction (Hapeleg Hayerushalmi) against the arrest of haredi draft evaders.

According to a police statement, a police officer who arrived at the scene declared the demonstration illegal after the protesters refused to leave the road and blocked traffic.

The report stated that some of the protesters shouted "Nazis" at the officers, and three of them were arrested for disturbing the peace.

Footage of the incident has sparked an uproar on social media, after one of the police officers was documented slapping a young child, choking him, and forcefully throwing him to the ground.

The leader of the group, Rabbi Azriel Auerbach, instructed his students from all over the country to block roads in the Bnei Brak area in protest against the arrest of several haredi yeshiva students classified as draft evaders.

Last week, extremist haredi protesters from the Jerusalem Faction also blocked the northbound Highway 4 near Bnei Brak, in protest against the Draft Law and the arrest of draft evaders.