במחאה על מעצר עריק: הפלג הירושלמי חוסם כבישים במרכז צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Members of the extremist Jerusalem Faction from Rabbi Tzvi Friedman's community are protesting near Bnei Brak against the arrest of young haredi men who did not report for military service.

The police announced that Route 4 will be blocked between the Aluf Sade and Em Hamoshavot junctions in both directions. In addition, there will be heavy traffic and roadblocks on Jabotinsky Road.

Access roads to Route 4 from Em Hamoshavot, at the intersections of HaHalutzim and Aharonovitch, were blocked to traffic by police after demonstrators arrived at the site. The protesters began blocking the Geha Interchange and are disrupting traffic in the Gush Dan area.

The Israel Police stated: “Dan District police officers are on site, directing traffic and maintaining public order. We recommend that the public use alternative routes and stay updated at all times - avoid coming to these areas.”

The police added: “The Israel Police views the right to protest as a cornerstone of a democratic state and allows protests as long as they take place within the law. At the same time, the police will not allow disturbances of the peace of any kind or harm to freedom of movement, or any behavior that could endanger public safety.”

The public is asked to stay updated in real time and avoid the protest area.