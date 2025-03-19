Protesters from the radical haredi Jerusalem Faction continue to try and paralyze traffic in the Bnei Brak area to protest the conscription of haredim in the IDF.

On Wednesday evening, to protest the arrest of a draft dodger and the continued attempts to draft yeshiva students, demonstrators arrived at Jabotinsky Road, which runs between Petah Tikva and Tel Aviv, and the Coca-Cola Junction on Route 4, and blocked the roads in both directions.

A large force of police personnel arrived at the scene and declared the demonstration an unlawful gathering. Some of the demonstrators were forcefully removed.