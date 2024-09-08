Yochanan Shchori, 61, and, Yuri Birnbaum, 65, have been named as two of the three Israeli civilians who were murdered in a terrorist shooting attack at the Allenby Crossing on Sunday morning.

Yochanan, a resident of Ma'aleh Ephraim and a father of six, and Yuri, a resident of Moshav Na'ama, were shot dead in the cargo area used by trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza to cross into Israel.

The IDF stated following the attack, "Following the initial report, a short while ago a terrorist approached the area of the Allenby Bridge from Jordan in a truck, exited the truck, and opened fire at the Israeli security forces operating at the bridge. The terrorist was eliminated by the security forces, three Israeli civilians were pronounced dead as a result of the attack."

Magen David Adom EMT Yotam Tzur said, "This is a very severe incident. We found three men lying unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing, with gunshot wounds. Together with the IDF medical team, we performed resuscitation efforts, but unfortunately, we had to declare their deaths on scene."