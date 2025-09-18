Police announced Wednesday that a state’s witness has been recruited in the investigation concerning the conduct of Social Equality Minister May Golan.

Another individual, who was close to finalizing a state’s witness agreement, withdrew at the last minute. At least three of the minister’s associates are expected to testify as prosecution witnesses.

On Monday, investigators from the Israel Police’s Lahav 433 unit raided Minister Golan’s office in Jerusalem and the office of Attorney Ehud Gabay, her former parliamentary aide. Gabay was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the case and was reportedly on the verge of signing a state’s witness deal.

Minister Golan was summoned for questioning but declined to appear, instead arriving at court to show support for her detained associate.

A statement issued on her behalf read: “I will not cooperate with a tainted process that pressures and threatens innocent people, who have done no wrong, simply because they worked or are working with May Golan, the ‘Bibist.’”