Hundreds of left-wing activists gathered on Saturday night outside the Likud party’s Rosh Hashanah toast in Petah Tikva to protest the government.

Veteran photographer Reuven Castro, who arrived to document the event, was pushed by a security guard for Minister Miri Regev. Moments later, a Border Police officer struck Castro, causing him to fall and sustain injuries.

The event commander later apologized to Castro. “The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. We wish him a speedy recovery,” the Israel Police said.

Police also reported arresting a woman in her 40s on suspicion of assaulting an officer during the protest.

Attending the event were Ministers Miri Regev, May Golan, and Shlomo Karhi, along with MKs Hanoch Milwidsky, Moshe Saada, David Bitan, and Tally Gotliv. Golan was seen making a heart gesture toward the protesters.

Later, Golan shared footage from the scene on social media, alleging that she was targeted by demonstrators. “I just arrived under heavy security at the Likud toast event in Petah Tikva and was attacked by demonstrators who cursed me, threw objects, and shouted remarks that included sexual harassment,” she wrote.

She added, “If right-wing activists behaved this way, it would be the lead story on every news broadcast. But these protesters show no restraint - not in incitement, not in violence, not in causing a photographer to bleed. They already know I won’t be intimidated, and I will never apologize for the ideological path of the right. I will continue to stand tall and speak the truth - on behalf of myself and the many I represent.”

Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karhi spoke at the event, accusing the radical left of escalating violence. “The radical left, in Israel and worldwide, is becoming more violent because it is losing control over the judicial system and the media,” he said.

Karhi compared the shift to developments in the US under President Donald Trump: “We’re breaching the wall and restoring power to the people’s elected representatives. They feel the ground shifting beneath them. We are gradually dismantling the last two anti-democratic bastions still in the hands of the elite.”

“We will continue to win, break down the walls, and return power to the people - in both the judiciary and the media,” he added.

