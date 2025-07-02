Minister for Social Equality and the Advancement of Women, May Golan, engaged in a fiery interview with British journalist Piers Morgan on Tuesday, defending Israel's actions in Gaza and her own controversial past remarks.

Golan pointed out the indoctrination of Palestinian Arab children, stating, "The fact is that we have children in Gaza today that are being raised on Mein Kampf. They are being raised [to kill] Jews from the second they are born. This is what they say. And you know what? If you don't believe me, you can talk with the hostages that came back from captivity."

Morgan pressed Golan on her previous statements, including a remark from an October 24 rally where she reportedly said there should be "another Nakba". Morgan also cited her February 2024 statement: "I'm personally proud of the ruins of Gaza and that every baby, even 80 years from now, will tell their grandchildren what the Jews did." He then quoted her December 2023 comment: "I don't care about Gaza. I literally don't care at all."

In response to Morgan's questioning about her alignment with perceived extremists like Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, Golan stated unequivocally, "I'm a right winger as well. I'm a right winger as well. Absolutely." However, she quickly added, "That doesn't mean I take any pleasure, any pleasure of an innocent Arab man or woman or child in Gaza suffering. But the fact is that you, for some reason, refuse to acknowledge is that Hamas is using them as human shields all the time."

The discussion also touched upon the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with Morgan accusing Israel of a "three-month blockade of food" and blocking aid. Golan vehemently denied these claims, retorting, "We do not. That's a lie. That's a complete lie."