On the day we mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, 80 years after the Jewish people endured a brutal attempt at genocide and the systematic extermination of 6 million Jews, there are still neo-Nazis in the world who deny the Holocaust and even falsely accuse the Jewish people of committing genocide in Gaza!

We haven’t heard a word from them about the hostages, not a word about the charred bodies of Jewish children, about young women who were raped and murdered, about men who were beheaded, about mutilated genitals, or about families slaughtered together while embracing in their beds!

The monstrous public in Gaza, who gathered around freed hostages and threatened their lives, who gleefully butchered women and children, reminded us of the "innocent" European residents who acted to murder, rape, and butcher Jews out of insane antisemitic hatred in the Holocaust.

I swear – the Jewish people swear – to never forget, to never rely on anyone but ourselves. We will always remain vigilant to eliminate and destroy any enemy that seeks to annihilate us. Never again!