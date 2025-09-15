Police raided Minister May Golan's offices in Jerusalem this morning as part of an investigation into the Ministry of Social Equality and the Advancement of Women's Status.

The investigation began more than six months ago, and last July Golan herself was summoned for questioning under caution. Today, with the case moving to an open investigation, detectives from the National Fraud Investigations Unit arrested a lawyer involved in the case, who worked for Minister Golan.

In addition, according to a police statement, additional suspects were detained at their homes and searches were carried out. "All the suspects were transferred for questioning to the Lahav 433 offices, and later today the detainee will be brought for a remand hearing at the Rishon LeZion Magistrate's Court,"

It was further reported that the arrest was made, "as part of an investigation on suspicion of receiving something by fraud, misuse of public funds for private purposes, and fictitious employment, at the Ministry for Social Equality and the Advancement of Women's Status."

About two months ago, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Eisman instructed the police to question Minister Golan under caution on suspicion of a string of offenses including bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and submitting a false affidavit.

A report broadcast on Keshet News alleged that Minister Golan was involved in a series of fictitious appointments in exchange for donations to an NGO she ran, in various instances raising questions about how her office was managed and the use of public funds. The investigation alleged that Golan also received a donation from the Taiwanese embassy after presenting false representations to embassy officials.

Among other claims, the report said that Golan brings along a number of advisors who accompany and advise her for years, and arrange fictitious government jobs for their relatives.

The report also claimed that Golan, who rose to political prominence in part after a campaign against migrant workers, founded the NGO The Hebrew City. But the report described that funds transferred to the NGO were not used for their intended purposes.