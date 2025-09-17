The Ministry of Justice informed the Supreme Court that it does not intend to investigate the leak of the Sde Teiman prison video, which allegedly shows the attack on a Nukhba terrorist.

In the ministry’s response, it was stated that the video did not cause any harm to national security and did not expose classified information.

The document also noted that, with the approval of the Deputy Attorney General and various investigative authorities, it was decided that no further investigative actions could be taken to identify the leaker, and the review on this matter has been concluded.

It is worth recalling that the video was used by anti-Israel actors for propaganda, claiming that its publication by Israeli media validated the terrorist’s claims.

MK Tali Gottlieb reacted angrily to the announcement: “The legal authorities—Tomer Yerushalmi, the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division, the Ministry of Justice’s legal advisors, and their associates—have protected the leaker from accountability. This is a case of giving and taking bribes of the ugliest kind. The Attorney General did everything to avoid investigating the leak that caused serious harm to our soldiers.”