תיעוד: כוחות צה״ל מעמיקים את התמרון במרחב העיר עזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops began operating in the Gaza City area as part of Operation "Gideon's Chariots II."

The troops are eliminating terrorists and dismantling military structures used by the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, the IDF struck a weapons production facility belonging to Hamas’ Production Headquarters in the Gaza City area. During the strike, terrorists were present at the site, working on manufacturing explosives that were intended to target IDF troops in the area.

As a result, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons in the facility.

Additionally, over the past two days, the IAF and artillery corps troops struck over 150 terror targets throughout Gaza City in support of the maneuvering troops in the area.