Kibbutz Kerem Shalom marked last night (Tuesday) its return home, roughly two years after the October 7th massacre, in a festive and moving ceremony.

Participants praised the restoration of life to the small kibbutz and called to continue agricultural and social activity there.

"You came to destroy, and we come to make things grow. You wanted to cut off life and we come to add life. We brought life back here, and love, the faith in goodness, and the children's laughter rolling across the lawns. This land that saw, for a single day, evil in its most complete form, has returned to embrace its children with love, and to everyone we come and say, "Kerem Shalom is here to stay, forever," the kibbutz stated

The ceremony was held in the presence of the commander of the Gaza Division Barak Hiram; MK Michael Biton (Blue and White); and Deputy Director of the Finance Ministry, Israel Malachi.

Brig. Gen. Hiram said he too was moved, "This is the first time since Oct. 7 that I feel a sense of uplift. Not only fighting and destroying the enemy, but there is an eve of a holiday here. Not a holiday exactly, but an eve of a holiday. I saw people on the lawn, happy, smiling and crying, children running—I saw people returning home."

Council head Michal Uziyahu expressed pride in the community's resilience, "I insist on saying today: happy holiday. It is very moving to be here with you today. People in the area draw strength from the returning residents. Yet we must continue to remember the hostagea and insist on their return as a necessary step toward fully restoring routine and community."

During the event the town paid tribute to several Fallen members of the civilian emergency squad who were killed in action during the massacre.