Amichai Schindler (33), a social worker who treats the mentally ill, and a father of six, was critically injured at his home in Kibbutz Kerem Shalom.

During the attack on Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, Schindler fought for hours against terrorists who tried to break into the safe room where he and his family were staying. The terrorists detonated an explosive device on the door of the safe room after Schindler blocked their entrance. He absorbed the huge explosion and the shrapnel, and saved his wife Avital (31) and six children who were not hurt at all.



The kibbutz's first response squad managed to eliminate the terrorists after a heroic battle, but at a heavy price – two of its members fell in battle.







After months of rehabilitation, Schindler returned to Kerem Shalom, determined to help rebuild his home and return to a life that was cruelly disrupted. He showed extraordinary courage returning to the site where his personal tragedy had occurred.



Two members of the alert squad, Amichay Vitzen and Yedidya Raziel, were called to treat Amichai and were killed in a clash with terrorists near the house. Amichai's brother, the late Avishai Schindler, was murdered 13 and a half years ago in a terror attack in the South Hebron Hills.



President Isaac Herzog congratulated Amichai, "A loving greeting to the heroic Amichai Schindler, who was seriously injured on 7/10, when he returned home to Kerem Shalom and built his home there with his own wounded hands. May all members of this beloved kibbutz return home quickly and with full security."