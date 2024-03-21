Residents of Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, a Kibbutz near the Gaza border, who are currently displaced in a temporary settlement in Ashalim in the Negev, came with their children bedecked in costumes to celebrate the annual Purim "Adeloyada" march in the Kibbutz.

"You can't stop us... tradition is tradition, and even if we are physically far away, our hearts are at home in Kerem Shalom," the residents stated.

The march passed by IDF bases near Kerem Shalom and residents distributed mishloach manot (Purim gift baskets) to the soldiers.

"The soldiers were really happy," the residents related.