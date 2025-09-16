Despite the elimination attempt targeting Hamas leadership in Qatar, and amid the IDF’s intensified ground operations in Gaza, the terror group is signaling it may be open to resuming negotiations for a hostage deal.

Kan 11 News reported that Hamas is expected to introduce new, more demanding conditions in any future talks, potentially complicating efforts to reach an agreement.

Palestinian Arab sources involved in the negotiations said, “The old style of negotiations that took place before the Doha attack is over. We are ready to discuss proposals to end the war, but in a different way than before.”

According to assessments, Qatar is unlikely to continue mediating between the sides following the targeted strike on senior Hamas officials within its territory.