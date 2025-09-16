IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir issued a statement this evening (Tuesday) regarding the expansion of the operation in Gaza City, with the objective of defeating Hamas and securing the release of the hostages.

“I want to emphasize: the return of our hostages is a war objective and a national and moral duty,” the Chief of Staff said. “We have mobilized thousands of reservists to support the campaign, and they are operating alongside the regular forces. I wish to express my deep appreciation to them and to their families, who bear a heavy burden. They are the spearhead of the IDF and the guarantee of Israel’s security.”

"Our objective is to enhance the strikes on Hamas until its decisive defeat. All our actions are carried out according to an orderly plan, with the return of the hostages and the decisive defeat of Hamas at the forefront of our minds. Hamas has been struck and weakened; we have defeated its core military power, and now we are expanding the achievement that will bring the end of the war closer," he said.

He added that the IDF has presented to the political echelon the full security implications of conquering Gaza City. “As commander of the army, it is my duty to present all possible security consequences before any operation. All risks and opportunities have been presented to the political echelon clearly and professionally.”

Since October 7, he noted, operational doctrine has completely changed: “In coordination with all security branches, we have eliminated most of Hamas’ leadership, struck the entire Iranian ‘axis of evil,’ and removed existential threats as part of Operation ‘Rising Lion.’”

The Chief of Staff emphasized that the IDF operates in accordance with international law and makes every effort to avoid civilian harm: “In this campaign, we are acting to decisively defeat a terrorist organization that proclaims on every platform that its goal is to annihilate the State of Israel.”

“Even in these days, as the people of Israel gather around the holiday table, our soldiers are deployed on the front lines and beyond enemy lines—both in defense and in attack. They do so with a sense of mission and a deep commitment to the people. We will never forget those who are not with us and the bereaved families, who have paid the ultimate price.”