IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin delivered a statement this evening (Tuesday) regarding the expansion of the operation in Gaza City/

"Last night, the IDF expanded ground activity in Gaza City, marking the start of the new phase of the operation," Gen. Defrin stated. "Working together in coordinated and precise strikes, air, ground, and intelligence forces are targeting Hamas military targets that threaten Israel's security."

"Gaza City is the central hub of Hamas’ military and governing power - their main stronghold," he declared. "Hamas has turned Gaza City into the largest human shield in history."

He explained that "beneath the streets runs a vast network of tunnels, connecting command centers, rocket launchers, and weapons storage facilities - all deliberately hidden under civilians and civilian infrastructure."

"We continue to urge civilians to distance themselves away from the combat zones in Gaza City so they can reach safer areas," he added.

"In recent weeks, the IDF expanded humanitarian efforts in Gaza, setting up a humanitarian area in the south. This area provides greater access to food, water, medical care, and shelter," he said. "And while Israel works to open corridors for civilians to move south, such as the 'Rashid' corridor, Hamas is actively trying to block them - forcing families to turn back and remain in harm’s way - in order to shield Hamas fighters and preserve its power.

He noted: "Hamas continues to hold dozens of our hostages in inhumane conditions. Their safe return is at the forefront of our mission. They are the reason we continue our fight."

"Our forces are acting with determination, guided by the clear moral duty to free our hostages and end Hamas’ rule of terror," Defrin concluded.