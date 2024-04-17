תיעוד: פעילות הכוחות בבית חאנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past week, IDF and ISA forces under the command of the Northern Brigade of the Gaza Division carried out a targeted operation in a civilian area in Beit Hanoun following intelligence indications of the presence of terrorists in the area.

The forces carried out a targeted raid in a central building containing two facilities used as schools, based on intelligence that terrorists from the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations were located in the building and using civilians present there as human shields.

Before the forces entered the building, the forces made announcements to the civilians instructing them to exit the building for their safety.

The soldiers apprehended a number of operatives from the terrorist organizations in a targeted and precise manner while avoiding harm to the civilian population in the area.

Additionally, during the activity, a number of terrorists who attempted to harm the forces were eliminated.