The family of former hostage Alon Ohel said that during most of his captivity, he was held in the same tunnel, chained in shackles and suffering from severe pain.

According to them, about forty days ago he was transferred to another tunnel in the center of the Gaza Strip. “We drove for hours until we arrived,” he recalled.

He said that his transfer coincided with the IDF’s announcement of its entry into Gaza City, and that the terrorists used him as a human shield. The family also noted that throughout the entire period, he endured continuous psychological terror.

His family shared that after arriving at the hospital, his father noticed him walking barefoot. When he offered to bring him socks, Alon replied, “I want Naot sandals.” The family said, “At that moment we understood that the boy we know had come back to us.” They also told that Alon went to play the piano that had been brought to the hospital for him.

Medically, his left eye is injured - he sees “lines” through it - and he is undergoing tests. “His hands, chest, and head are full of shrapnel,” his family shared.