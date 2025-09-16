US President Donald Trump warned that the Hamas terrorist organization would be in "big trouble" if it carried out its threat to use Israeli hostages as human shields during the IDF's operation in Gaza City.

"We're going to see what happens because I hear Hamas is trying to use the old human shield deal, and if they do that, they're going to be in big trouble. They put it out two days ago that they're going to use the hostages as human shields," Trump told reporters outside the White House.

This is the second time that Trump has warned Hamas not to use the hostages as human shields. Yesterday (Monday), he wrote on his Truth Social platform: "I have just read a News Report that Hamas has moved the hostages above ground to use them as human shields against Israel’s ground offensive."

He added, "I hope the Leaders of Hamas know what they’re getting into if they do such a thing. This is a human atrocity, the likes of which few people have ever seen before. Don’t let this happen or, ALL 'BETS' ARE OFF. RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES NOW!"

On Sunday, Merav, the mother of hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal, revealed in an interview with Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio) that her son is being held alone above ground in Gaza and is being used as a "human shield."

“I was informed that Guy is being held alone above ground in Gaza, serving as a human shield,” she said. “Don’t try to question me further - there are many things I want to say, but I’m holding back out of concern for my son’s safety. When he comes home, maybe I’ll scream louder, maybe I’ll shake things up more.”