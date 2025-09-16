השר כ"ץ עם החיילים המתמרנים בעזה אלעד מלכה, משרד הביטחון

Defense Minister Israel Katz visited the 162nd Division that has begun attacking the city of Gaza, together with the division commanders.

Katz received a broad briefing on the division's operational activity in the city of Gaza, and praised the division's personnel for their work so far.

During the visit the minister said, "I am full of appreciation for what this division has done until now. Right now we are at the most significant point to win this campaign. From Hamas we need only two things and it will not give them willingly, to release all the hostages and to disarm."

He added that, "the greater the intensity of the offensive here, firstly it directly weakens and decides Hamas and it also creates a larger leverage to free the hostages. Only when we decided that we were taking control of Gaza did they return to discuss what they were not prepared to before."

"I will give you now a single clear message," Katz told the troops. "The assault must be at full force for one consideration only - to protect the forces, your soldiers, the commanders here. This is the only consideration at the moment of assault. To employ all means at full force to protect Israeli forces."

"We want to take control of the city of Gaza because it is today the main symbol of Hamas's rule. Today if Gaza falls, they will fall. And if they fall we can shorten the path to the objectives we want more quickly."

He also addrssed .Gazans directly. "The killers, the Sinwar brothers, destroyed Gaza, and if Izz ad-Din al-Haddad continues like this, he will destroy Gaza. This is what should be known will happen in the end. They will pay the price and Gaza will be destroyed and will become a grave for those who murdered, raped, burned children, and committed all the acts of atrocity."

"In the end this is a test of capabilities, of will and of achievements. If you and the other divisions act as you have and continue, I think there is also a breaking point that I hope we will reach and save much in the way to achieve the goal. I want to thank you, wish you also a good year, much health, security and success. Thank you very much."