A stone from the Western Wall that had been placed for decades at the Kirya military complex in Tel Aviv will be transferred in the coming days to a designated geniza site near the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

The move, intended to honor the sanctity of the stones and their historical and national significance, was decided following a conversation this morning between Defense Minister Israel Katz and the Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz.

During the discussion, it was agreed to accede to the rabbi’s request to return the stone to its place alongside the other Western Wall stones.

This is part of a broader initiative led by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, the Israel Antiquities Authority, and the Company for the Development of the Jewish Quarter, aimed at returning all Western Wall stones that over the years have been placed in various institutions and sites-such as the President’s Residence, the Israel Museum, the Antiquities Authority warehouses, and the Kirya-to a designated geniza site.

As part of this initiative, a stone that had been placed for years in the Knesset was returned about a month ago.