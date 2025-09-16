The IDF is currently working to update the General Staff guidelines concerning religion, kashrut, and the rights of religious soldiers in all military units.

Yedioth Aharonoth reported on Tuesday that the new guidelines are separate from those that are being formulated for the haredi brigades and are meant to set uniform rules that will apply to every military framework.

According to the new guidelines, food that is donated or gifted to bases must be approved by the Chief Military Rabbi, as opposed to the current situation, where there is no specific guideline on the matter. In addition, every kitchen, dining room, or vending machine must be certified by the Military Rabbinate, while currently, they only have to update the rabbinate and do not need to receive certification.

Another significant rule change pertains to Passover: Instead of banning hametz (leavened products) from IDF bases weeks before the holiday, the new rules state that the prohibition will begin from the morning before Seder night, as halacha states.

The new rules also extend the time allotted for weekday morning prayers from 40 minutes to 45. In regard to Shabbat, the new guidelines state that soldiers will be allowed leave to arrive home two hours before the onset of Shabbat, and not one hour as the guidelines currently state. In addition, a religious soldier who remains on base for the weekend will get half an hour after the end of Shabbat to get ready before having to begin working, and a soldier who has to return to their unit on Saturday night will only have to leave their home half an hour after Shabbat ends.

The new guidelines also address the sabbatical (Shmita) year in all IDF bases, the prohibition against requiring Kohanim to enter cemeteries, and the option to refrain from entering the Temple Mount or houses of worship of other religions, unless required for operational activity and subject to the necessary approvals.