The identification and burial team of the Military Rabbinate spoke for the first time on Sunday night about their Memorial Day (Yom Hazikaron).

Chief Warrant Officer, Itzik Hartman, commander of the National Memorial Service, spoke about his challenge, "I still don't know how to get through Yom Hazikaron, but this is something that has never occurred before. We dealt with such a large number of victims, it is unfathomable."

Chief Warrant Officer Menachem Waltzer, commander of the fallen soldiers care system, said: "When you take care of a deceased soldier and then participate in a farewell ceremony with the family, and in many cases you also attend the funerals, there is not one who doesn't leave something deep inside you. I can still see the face of each one I took care of."

Sergeant Lior Hayon, commander of the burial unit, added, "This is something that gives you indescribable strength, to do this great mission that I was privileged to be a part of."

