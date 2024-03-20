IDF soldiers serving in Matat, on the northern border, were set to enjoy a barbecue on Wednesday initiated by an organization that wanted to treat the soldiers.

The battalion rabbi learned that the group behind the event was a Christian missionary organization and that the food and utensils that were to be used were not under the supervision of the Military Rabbinate and may not be kosher at all.

The rabbi notified the soldiers that the event was not under Military Rabbinate supervision but on the other hand he had no authority to cancel the meal.

A few hours later, after a conversation between the soldiers and the command, the rabbi announced that by order of the battalion commander, the event was canceled.

In recent months, various missionary groups organized several events for IDF soldiers, some without Military Rabbinate supervision, and kosher supervision of the food was doubtful, and the soldiers were not informed.