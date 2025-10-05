This year, the Military Rabbinate built the largest sukkah in the IDF - at the Shizfon base in the south. The sukkah extends 32 meters long, covers an area of ​​about 200 square meters, and contains about 550 seats, allowing the armored and naval soldiers stationed at the base to celebrate the Sukkot holiday in large numbers and in a festive atmosphere.

The construction of the sukkah in Shizafon is part of the Military Rabbinate's extensive preparations for the Sukkot holiday, which includes the development of a dedicated carrier for the Four Species, adapted for maneuvering forces, and a small lulav up to 55 cm long to allow use in complex conditions. In addition, 18,500 sukkot in a variety of sizes were distributed, of which 2,200 were tactical sukkot that are suitable for operational conditions, as well as 13,000 sets of the Four Species - with 1,800 tactical sets that are adapted to the innovative carrier that was developed.

All items were issued by the Military Rabbinate and underwent careful control by the Halacha branch, in order to ensure that IDF soldiers can fulfill the holiday's commandments in the most efficient manner.

Meanwhile, more than 60,000 prayer books were distributed to soldiers. This year, in light of the operational challenges in the various units, all the volumes were issued in a pocket edition, to make them easier for the soldiers to carry them under operational conditions.

Along with all of this, the Military Rabbinate also distributed many items to strengthen the soldiers' spirit - including over 24,000 booklets on halakhah [Jewish law] for the holidays and tens of thousands of other items to encourage and strengthen their fighting spirit, which reached the last of the fighters on the front lines.