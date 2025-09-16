US President Donald Trump published a post on Truth Social on Monday, in which he once again called on the Hamas terrorist organization to release all the hostages it is holding.

"I have just read a News Report that Hamas has moved the hostages above ground to use them as human shields against Israel’s ground offensive," Trump wrote.

He added, "I hope the Leaders of Hamas know what they’re getting into if they do such a thing. This is a human atrocity, the likes of which few people have ever seen before. Don’t let this happen or, ALL 'BETS' ARE OFF. RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES NOW!"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Trump’s post and said, “Thank you President Trump for your unflinching support for Israel's battle against Hamas and the release of all our hostages.”

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee shared Trump’s post and wrote on X, “Let’s hope the monsters of Hamas listen to President Trump.”

Earlier on Monday, Kan Reshet Bet reported that the Hamas terror group is preparing for the start of the IDF's ground operation in Gaza City, and has moved some of the hostages above ground in order to complicate the fighting.

According to Arab sources in Gaza cited in the report, some of the hostages are held in private homes, and some in tents.

On Sunday, Merav, the mother of hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal, revealed in an interview with Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio) that her son is being held alone above ground in Gaza and is being used as a "human shield."

“I was informed that Guy is being held alone above ground in Gaza, serving as a human shield,” she said. “Don’t try to question me further - there are many things I want to say, but I’m holding back out of concern for my son’s safety. When he comes home, maybe I’ll scream louder, maybe I’ll shake things up more.”