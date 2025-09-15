Israel's Minister of National Missions Orit Struck declares that Israel must promote a move towards full sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

At the Arutz Sheva and Samaria Council Sovereignty Conference, Struck called for a response to the European recognition of the Palestinian Authority (PA) by applying sovereignty.

"The State of Israel must respond to the political move," stated Minister Struck. "The PA is working very smartly and is promoting what most of Israel understands to be an existential danger. The PA is working at full speed to promote this issue and it needs to be removed from the world. It was born in sin and must be disposed of accordingly. The PA must be removed from the world. Most of the land that we foolishly handed over to the Palestinian Authority must be returned to us."

"When they signed the Oslo Accords, they asked how the army could cope with a situation involving a foreign army inside our territory," Strock continued. "Since then, all the army chiefs have had a warped approach who got used to the army operating within our territory. This needs to change. If there must not be a haven for terrorism in Qatar, then it is clear that there must not be one in Jericho either. Therefore, we need to return the territory to our hands and control it. Area A is also Israeli territory."

"Sovereignty is the political plan of the right. Sovereignty should be applied, but it must not be applied only to individual blocs in the area. There will be no such thing. What we demand is that sovereignty reach the remote settlements, to the farms. It may be that in Nablus there should be a military government and not annexation, but the rest of the area must be under Israeli sovereignty," emphasized Minister Strock.

Minister Strock also commented on the war in Gaza and said that the PA cannot be a solution for the day after. "The cabinet decision states that at the end of the war, neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority will rule. The PA is an authority that is totally about terror. All their money is invested in terror and terrorists. Therefore, we should not be frightened by the words 'military rule,' because we can use the same money from the Authority and manage it better. It does not have to be military rule, it could be a civilian authority, but the current situation must not continue."