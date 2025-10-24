Arutz Sheva reported yesterday: “US Vice President JD Vance attacked the vote to apply Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, and confirmed: 'The West Bank is not going to be annexed by Israel.'”

Another news flash quoted US President Donald Trump as stating: “Israel would lose all US support if it applies sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. It won’t happen.”

Let it be known that on this day, October 23, 2025, the United States of America declared war on God.

Don’t they read the Bible?

God promises to Avraham, father of the Jews, "To your seed I have given this land, from the river of Egypt until the great river, the Euphrates river" (Genesis 15:18). That promise includes Judea and Samaria.

God promises to Yitzhak: “Sojourn in this Land, and I will be with you, and I will bless you, for to you and to your seed will I give all these Lands, and I will establish the oath that I swore to Abraham, your father” (Genesis 26:3).

God promises to Yaacov: “And the Land that I gave to Abraham and to Yitzhak I will give to you, and to your seed after you will I give the Land” (Genesis 35:12).

Not just Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Not just the Golan Heights. All of Yesha as well. Judea and Samaria and Gaza are all ours - not Monopoly deeds to be bartered to please the Arabs.

Who are Donald Trump and JD Vance that they dare attempt to uproot the promise of the Master of the Universe to the Jewish People? You can say it is only politics. You can say he is against the timing because it may disrupt his 20 point plan. You can say, as Trump did, that he gave his word to the Arabs. To the Arabs? To Ishmael? Who’s side is he on?

Look at the news! Trump made a deal with the Arabs. It looks like G-d's promise to the Jews is no longer in effect. It looks like Trump thinks he is more powerful than G-d. It looks like the Arabs are more powerful. Is G-d going to let them get away with this mockery of His Name? Have we forgotten the first Rashi in the Torah?”

Obviously, Hashem has not forgotten. Maybe Donald Trump and JD Vance don’t really believe in the Bible. No one should be surprised. The Christians of the world are Esav. They believe their historical mission is to strip the Land of Israel from the Jews. Any Jew who believes they truly love Israel, and any Jew who trusts in their support is fooling himself. Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai has told us the truth. “Esav hates Yaacov.”

Netanyahu, beware. The heads of Yesha, beware. The friends of Christian “lovers of Israel” - beware. Their embrace is the embrace of wolves. Make no mistake. Their politics are guided by self-interest alone - whether it is to make America great again, or to make Jesus great again, or to make Donald Trump great again.