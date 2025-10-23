US President Donald Trump said Israel will not move forward with applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, warning that such a step would jeopardize its ties with Washington. The comments came in an interview with TIME Magazine published on Thursday, conducted before the Knesset voted in a preliminary reading to apply Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

“It won’t happen,” Trump told TIME. “It won’t happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. And you can’t do that now. We’ve had great Arab support. It will not happen. Israel would lose all of its support from the United States if that happened.”

During the wide-ranging interview, Trump discussed recent regional developments following the Gaza ceasefire, the weakening of Iran, and his plans to visit the Gaza Strip.

Asked whether he intends to visit Gaza, the President confirmed that he would. “I will,” he said, noting that he had been asked to chair the newly formed “Board of Peace,” a body he said will play a key role in shaping the region’s future. “The Middle East has never been brought together. It’s really been brought together now,” he said.

Trump also spoke of his meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, describing their interaction as cordial and respectful. According to Trump, Abbas congratulated him for achieving what other US presidents could not.

“He said, 'You’ve done something that no other president would have done,'” Trump recounted. “He congratulated me. He said, 'What you did is not even possible to do.'”

The President further told TIME that he believes Saudi Arabia will soon join the Abraham Accords, saying normalization between Riyadh and Jerusalem is “very close.” He added, “We have peace in the Middle East.”