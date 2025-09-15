A short while ago, the IDF struck a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City.

Hamas terrorists planted intelligence gathering equipment and positioned observation posts to monitor the location of IDF troops in the area, and to advance terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and IDF troops.

The IDF stressed that "prior to the strike, steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians as much as possible, including advanced warnings to the population, the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."

"The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, brutally exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activities.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip."