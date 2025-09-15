An international conference against antisemitism was held this week in Antwerp with more than 300 participants, in response to a worsening in hatred of Jews in Belgium.

Michel Kotk, the Jewish Information and Documentation Center, presented a grim picture.

"Jews have been declared animals in Belgium. Senior academics warned of poisoning in educational institutions. Marten Boudry of Ghent University said, 'the academic world is poisoned,' and Mark Kogan, a professor of international law, called Belgium "the laboratory of European antisemitism."

A prominent speaker was Imam Hassan Chalghoumi, head of the Council of Imams in France, who called, "There can be no negotiation with radical Islam."

Nigel Godrich of the European Coalition for Israel argued that in the Belgian education system, "history and the world map are being rewritten."

The conference included notable participants: Israel's Ambassador Idit Rosenzweig, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, and Rabbi Pinchas Padwa, who wished the Prime Minister a good year.

Ralph Fais, deputy head of JID, described a dramatic change in the situation of the Jewish community, "Belgian Jews - about 30,000 people - lived quietly for decades with few antisemitic incidents. Today it is a daily concern. Many are thinking about moving to Israel or the United States."

The discussion focused on the spread of antisemitism within the judiciary, the media, politics and education. Belgium has adopted critical positions toward Israel and hosts antisemitic demonstrations.

The main message conveyed at the meeting was that only through unity and determination can one confront "the many-headed monster of hatred of Jews," as the organizers called the phenomenon.