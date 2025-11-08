Uproar in Belgium: The Jewish Information and Documentation Center, which monitors manifestations of antisemitism and anti-Israel activity in Europe, has revealed that Mohand al-Khatib, a Hamas terrorist filmed taking part in the October 7th massacre, lives freely in Belgium.

According to the findings, al-Khatib resides in Brussels, posts anti-Israel content on social networks and travels freely between EU countries - without any protest by the authorities.

According to the investigation, thousands of Gaza civilians have been admitted into Belgian territory since the massacre, but al-Khatib was identified as directly involved in the massacre. The organization claims that he benefits from public funding, lives completely freely, and is not subject to any security monitoring by local enforcement agencies.

According to the report, al-Khatib claims he lives in Paris, but in fact he is in Brussels. His image was broadcast on Al Jazeera during a pro-Palestinian march held in the city in early October.

Following the disclosure, JID filed an official complaint with the Belgian police, demanding that the authorities open an immediate investigation, identify the suspect and verify the identities of Palestinians who entered the country's territory since the start of the war.

In addition, the organization called on the government to publish full information about the procedures that allowed their entry and to strengthen security oversight to prevent the infiltration of terror elements into Europe.