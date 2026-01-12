In an interview with a local media outlet, Radouane Aharouch, a member of a city council in Belgium representing the Islamic Party, expressed explicit support for establishing an Islamic state in Belgium.

He emphasized that this support includes the implementation of Islamic law. According to him, this is a long-term process expected to take decades.

"Our approach is different," Aharouch said. "I think we need to go more slowly at first, raise awareness, and explain to people the benefits of Islamic leaders and Islamic laws. Then, it will be completely natural that eventually we reach an Islamic state."

When asked if he meant Belgium, Aharouch replied, "In Belgium? Of course. I support it. It’s Islamic law. I support it. This is a long-term struggle. It will take decades, maybe a hundred years. But the process has already begun."