The Magistrates' Court on Thursday extended by five days the detention of Dr. Yolanda Yavor, a senior lecturer from Or Akiva, who was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Yavor had posted a video on Facebook showing rioters in Nepal setting fire to the home of the Nepalese Prime Minister, alongside the caption: “The only way.”

The judge ruled that the post constituted “highly dangerous incitement” and ordered her continued detention.

During the hearing, a police representative cited the recent murder of pro-Israel activist Charlie Kirk in the United States as context for the concern surrounding Yavor’s actions.

Addressing her supporters in the courtroom, Yavor declared: “Even the court has fallen - take to the streets.”