At the International Pro-Israel Summit held in Budapest, MKs Ohad Tal and Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionism party spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about Hungary's steadfast support of Israel amidst growing global criticism, particularly from within Europe.

"We came here to Hungary, to Budapest, to this incredible pro-Israel summit because Hungary may be the only country in Europe that stands firmly with Israel, especially over the past two years," MK Tal said. "Throughout the war, we've seen so many countries, especially in Europe but also others like Australia and Canada, turn their backs on Israel and recognize a so-called Palestinian state. Hungary is a true friend and ally, standing with us and blocking many anti-Israel resolutions at the European Union."

MK Tal emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with Hungary, expressing gratitude for the country’s role in standing against anti-Israel measures within the EU.

MK Rothman echoed these sentiments, stressing the need for Israel to more actively engage with its allies. "I think Israel should embrace its friends around the world. There are many we’ve ignored for years, and I think that’s beginning to change. We need to do much more. We must work with our friends and stop rewarding our enemies."

Criticizing Israel's traditional diplomatic approach, Rothman added, "Too often, Israeli foreign policy does the opposite-we cooperate with our enemies and punish our friends."

Rothman said support for Israel had shifted in light of the war: "Countries we once considered allies turned their backs on us. But those who truly understand what Israel stands for-who understand we are confronting Islamic Jihad-have increased their support. They realize that without Israel, they would face the same threats in their own cities."

He also criticized domestic voices he believes harm Israel’s international standing. "When Haaretz publishes a headline accusing Israel of genocide, it prevents us from accurately defining our enemies-like Hamas-as genocidal organizations," Rothman said. "It also makes it harder to engage with international media, who say, ‘Even Israeli media claims this.’"

He condemned politicians such as Yair Golan: "For personal political reasons, he accuses Israel of killing innocent children. He is endangering the state of Israel and weakening our fight against Hamas and the threat of genocide."

MK Tal addressed criticism of Hungary from the Israeli left. "I hear a lot of attacks from the Israeli left against countries like Hungary, calling them fake democracies and fascists. I came here especially to counter that. We must show our allies and friends in Europe that those voices do not represent the State of Israel."

"The vast majority of Israelis appreciate the support we receive from our allies," he continued. "We stand together with Hungary’s democracy against the forces of barbarism that threaten our societies."

MK Rothman concluded by calling for stronger legal tools to combat jihadist threats. "We must develop legal and judicial mechanisms to fight genocide and define Hamas not only as a terrorist group but also as a genocidal organization," he said. "Every aspect-from attacks on civilians to incitement-is part of the same genocidal campaign."