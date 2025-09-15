Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declared that Israel will not return to a state of “falling asleep on guard duty,” but will instead act proactively to address threats at an early stage.

“There will no longer be such a thing as falling asleep on guard duty, there won't be such a thing again,” he said. “We will build the best army and the best technology in the world, not by generating more and more boycotts against us all day long, but by extending our hand to be the strongest while presenting a positive vision for the State of Israel.”

Bennett also emphasized that Israel is fully aware of existing threats, adding, “We are not living under illusions. We know who our enemies are. Our enemies, even if we are the nicest people in the world they want to destroy us. So no one should expect that we will hand over land or establish states.”

Regarding security policy, he stated: “We will be strong. Maximum security for Israel, minimum friction with our neighbors, and where action is needed, we will not be passive but proactive. We will not wait to be hit, but rather deal with threats at their source, at an early stage.”

Bennett concluded by saying that his intention is to restore control to the state: “We will return to Israel the governance which this government has shattered.”