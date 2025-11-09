Opposition party leaders held a meeting on Saturday night to discuss “advancing the bloc’s strategy for winning the elections.”

Taking part in the meeting were opposition leader Yair Lapid, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, and Democrats chairman Yair Golan.

The participants announced their unified stance against the proposed Draft Law and voiced their determination to fight what they described as renewed efforts to undermine the judiciary.

“We intend to fight the evasion law - in the Knesset, in the streets, and through legal channels,” a joint statement said. “Given the growing burden on both regular and reserve soldiers, we call on the army to act in accordance with the law and increase efforts to recruit haredim. The vast majority of the public supports equal conscription for all, and we will fight to make that a reality.”

They further warned: “Continued attempts to harm the judicial system and amend media laws represent a full return of the judicial coup and an effort to interfere with the electoral process during an election year. We will not allow this and will fight it with all our strength. We remain committed to pursuing real change.”