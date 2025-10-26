Today the Ministerial Committee on Legislation will discuss the “Bennett Law,” proposed by MK

Avihai Boaron (Likud), which could prevent Naftali Bennett from running for prime minister. The bill is expected to pass the committee.

The proposed law stipulates that all funds raised by a new political party must first be used to repay the debts of the previous party headed by the person now leading the new party, before being made available for the new party’s use. The proposal will apply to any party whose leader headed another party within the seven years prior to its establishment, provided that the State Comptroller determines the previous party was mismanaged, leading to debt.

According to the State Comptroller’s report, several parties have accumulated such debts. Habayit Hayehudi reportedly owes about 3 million shekels, while Yamina owes approximately 17 million shekels.

Bennett addressed the bill this morning, saying: “Only a failed government preoccupied with personal and political survival is afraid to face me. That’s why it’s trying to pass an anti-democratic, personal law aimed at preventing me from running and stopping the country from advancing toward reconciliation and rebuilding. It won’t help. The law is unconstitutional and will be immediately struck down. We will win, unite the people, and strengthen Israel.”

MK Avihai Boaron responded on his X account: “First of all, pay your financial debts to the public - then you can start a new campaign. There’s no justification for launching a multimillion-shekel campaign while still owing 17 million shekels to the public and suppliers. Pay your debts first, then run.”

The bill’s explanatory notes state: “In recent years, we have witnessed parties that, after failing to be re-elected to the Knesset, were left with large debts to the state treasury and private suppliers due to financial mismanagement. Furthermore, there have been cases in which individuals who led such indebted parties sought to establish new parties before settling their previous debts.”

It adds: “This bill seeks to reduce the phenomenon of ‘lost debts’ among political parties in cases where improper conduct caused them, ensuring that forming a new party cannot be used to evade repayment of the original party’s debts.”