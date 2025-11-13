Former Prime Minister and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett harshly criticized the possibility of transferring security control in Gaza to international forces, especially to countries such as Qatar and Turkey.

In his statement, Bennett warned, “Transferring security control in Gaza to multinational forces-some of which are hostile, like Turkey, endangers Israel’s security.”

Stressing that the move poses both political and military risks, he added, “Handing over control of our destiny to Hamas-sponsoring Qatar and to [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan is Oslo on steroids.”

In his statement, Bennett also emphasized the key lesson from the October 7 massacre, adding: “If there’s one takeaway burned into us from the October 7 failure, it’s that we cannot afford to fall asleep and hope for the best. The IDF must always have the freedom to act - to ‘mow the grass,’ to address threats while they’re still small, before they turn into terror monsters like we’ve experienced in the south and the north.”

He also criticized current political and military decision-making: “How did we get to a point where our soldiers must coordinate the movement of Israeli forces with the American command center in Kiryat Gat? Israel is not a protectorate.”

Concluding his statement Bennett wrote, “I demand the immediate publication of all commitments and concessions being made behind the backs of Israeli citizens. What is the declared or hidden motive of the Israeli government in agreeing to surrender our security and freedom of action? The citizens of Israel deserve full transparency regarding their safety.”