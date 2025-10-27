Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declined an invitation to speak at the rally commemorating 30 years since the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, according to a report by Channel 13 News.

The rally, which will be held at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv and privately organized, will feature speeches by three leaders of parties from the opposition - Yair Lapid, Yair Golan, and Gadi Eisenkot. Bennett informed the organizers that he would be unable to attend due to scheduling constraints.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Blue and White chairman and former minister Benny Gantz was not invited to the rally at all.

Sources involved in the planning explained that the list of speakers was pre-selected by the organizers to reflect a certain degree of political diversity. However, the decision has drawn criticism within the political sphere.