The government on Sunday evening submitted its response to the Supreme Court’s proposal concerning the possible dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

In its response, the government argued that the orders issued in the case “contradict the law, democracy, and the public interest, and fundamentally undermine the government’s right to a fair process.”

It maintained that the relevant legal framework grants the government authority not only to appoint an attorney general but also to terminate their tenure.

The statement added that issuing such orders in violation of the law and democratic principles “only highlights the depth of the crisis within the judicial system and the urgent need for a fundamental and thorough reform of the justice system.”

Nonetheless, the government emphasized that - given the current security situation and the need to regulate the legal advisory framework - it is willing, “for practical reasons and under protest,” to reconsider the matter in accordance with the framework proposed by the Shamgar Committee, provided the process is carried out “quickly and efficiently,” as outlined in the committee’s report.