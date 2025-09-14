Contrary to Israel's standard protection for journalists' rights, a female journalist was summoned to the Lahav 433 investigation office and was required to incriminate another journalist, in an investigation conducted with the involvement of the prosecution and concerning the publications of journalist Amiel Yarchi.

According to a report by Avishai Grinzaig on i24, police sought to determine Yarchi's source for a recording he released, in which senior police officials were heard speaking with Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The recording did not contain sensitive or classified information, but it caused embarrassment for the police in their dealings with Minister Ben-Gvir.

Sources familiar with the details said that Minister Ben-Gvir's office initiated the probe, including having Knesset camera footage transferred to the police. Nonetheless, the investigation was recently closed.

The journalist's summons took place without providing reasons or explanations, prompting allegations of a serious violation of confidentiality and the freedom of the press.

Months ago, it was reported that the police had opened an investigation into Yarchi following the publication of quotes and recordings from an internal discussion between Ben-Gvir and police officers. As noted, the investigation file was closed.