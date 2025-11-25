ירי לעבר הרכב שניסה להימלט דוברות המשטרה

Another incident occurred as part of the “New Order” operation in the Negev: a suspicious vehicle attempted to flee from officers of the National Guard’s patrol unit. This is the second similar case in a short period during the operation.

Police fired at the vehicle. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and the deputy chief of staff spoke with Southern District Commander Chief Superintendent Haim Bublil and the officers on the scene. The minister expressed full support for the police and thanked them for their decisive and professional actions.

The operation continues at full strength. Overnight, 17 suspects were arrested in shooting-related incidents, a motorcyclist rammed a police vehicle and was detained, and a cache of tires intended for arson by Bedouins on Route 31 was discovered during a joint police-Shin Bet activity.

Hundreds of officers from the Southern District, National Guard fighters, Border Police, Yamas, Unit 33, patrol units, and special forces are operating in the area to restore law and order, combat crime, and enforce the law.

The police emphasized that the fight against crime in the Bedouin communities and violence in the Arab sector will continue as part of a national effort to enhance civilian security.