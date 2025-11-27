עם הנשק מעל התינוק צילום: דוברות המשטרה

An indictment was filed against two young men, aged 25 and 26, residents of Arraba, after one of them was recorded chambering a pistol above his infant son's head and firing in an open area.

Investigation findings indicated that the weapon had been lent to him by his friend, who is the other suspect in the case.

The arrest was made a month ago during a raid by Northern District police on a compound in the town of Arraba. During a search of one of their vehicles, a bag was found containing an FN pistol and ammunition.

During the investigation, officers located videos in which one of the suspects is seen holding a pistol, stepping on it and pointing it above his toddler son's head while speaking to him. In another recording he was filmed firing the pistol in an open area while recording himself.

מציאת הנשק צילום: דוברות המשטרה

The police noted that the other person arrested was the one who had lent the weapon to the suspect, and that on the day of the arrest the two met to return the pistol to its owner.

Upon conclusion of the investigative stage, the Haifa District Attorney's Office filed indictments against both men and requests for their detention until the end of proceedings and for the seizure of the vehicles used to transport the weapon.

The police stated, "Northern District forces together with Border Police officers are working to locate illegal weapons. Since the beginning of the year, over 990 weapons have been seized in the district, and armed cells operating in the area have been dismantled."