Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened a special government meeting today (Sunday) at the YAMAM base, marking 50 years of the national counterterrorism unit, emphasizing its critical contribution to national security.

“There is no unit better than YAMAM in the world in counterterrorism and hostage rescue. We will give them all the support and resources to continue being the spearhead of Israel’s fight against terrorism,” Netanyahu declared.

The Prime Minister referred to the operational history of the unit and highlighted its central role in hostage rescue operations, including “Yad HaZahav” and “Arnon”: “YAMAM fighters led assaults under fire to save hostages. YAMAM is a pillar of our national security.”

According to Netanyahu, throughout the unit’s decades of activity, not a single operation has been canceled: “I trust you, the people of Israel trust you, the government of Israel trusts you, and we salute you.”

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir noted the reforms and enhancements made to the unit in recent years: “Significant salary increases, an addition of 50 personnel positions, a budget increase of 62 million shekels, procurement and operations. And today, we do not come empty-handed—we bring tremendous news to the unit’s fighters.”

Police Commissioner Danny Levi emphasized the appreciation of all security systems for YAMAM’s activity: “The unit works closely with the Shin Bet and IDF. In fact, they keep the unit constantly engaged. YAMAM is also a very important factor in combating crime in the Arab sector—there is no suspect who escapes and we do not bring them in, wherever they may hide.”