Yamam and IDF forces operated on Monday night under the direction of ISA intelligence in Qalqiliya to stop a terrorist who intended to attack Israeli citizens in the immediate time frame.

Upon arriving at the location, the terrorist opened fire at the Yamam officers who returned fire, using a shoulder-mounted missile, an explosive UAV, and live fire. As a result, the terrorist was eliminated and two others were neutralized.

While searching the building, the forces found a Carlo sub-machine gun next to the terrorist.

On Monday, the security forces arrested 18 wanted suspects in Judea and Samaria, including terrorists from Jenin terror organizations.

While operating in Yatta under the Judah Brigade jurisdiction, forces seized explosives, ammunition, and weapons.

The suspects and arms were taken for further investigation by the ISA and Judea and Samaria District Police.