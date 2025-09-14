During the ceremonial government meeting for the 50th anniversary of the YAMAM unit, a sharp attack was directed by ministers against the Attorney General, Adv. Gali Baharav-Miara.

Minister Yoav Kisch said, "Every day I pass violent demonstrations outside my home. Ten cases have already been filed against demonstrators, and the prosecution does nothing."

Minister of Transportation Miri Regev added, "Words kill. The police are doing excellent work—I saw it yesterday outside the Likud conference in Petah Tikva. Twenty officers have to escort a minister in front of 300 demonstrators."

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir warned, "The next political assassination is only a matter of time. I intend to hold a discussion on my end following the murder of Charlie Kirk. There is a representative of the Attorney General here—I’m telling you, the writing is on the wall. Wake up!"

Minister Dudi Amsalem addressed the Legal Advisor’s directive, saying, "If it’s necessary to arrest the Legal Advisor for her directive that ‘there is no effective protest without disturbing public order’—then it must be done."

Minister May Golan claimed that yesterday in Petah Tikva, her life was in real danger: "If there hadn’t been security, I would have been killed in a violent lynching. Someone said to me openly in front of the police: ‘If you’re not with officers, I will rape and slaughter you.’ It’s unacceptable that they didn’t arrest him." She added, "There are elements here who want the next political assassination. They want us to be afraid to run in democratic elections."

Police Commissioner Major General Danny Levi supported some of the statements, saying, "Minister Kisch is correct. No minister or public representative should be threatened. The police are doing everything to protect and safeguard. Thirteen cases have been submitted to the prosecution, but cooperation from the prosecution is needed."

Minister Shlomo Karai asked, "Is the prosecution cooperating with you?" The Commissioner replied, "One of the things I will discuss with the Attorney General is this issue. It must be addressed. We go full force—either against the prosecution or with the prosecution."

Prime Minister Netanyahu concluded, "There is no government meeting where this issue does not come up. There is no enforcement against inciters. The responsibility lies with the Attorney General and the State Attorney."

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid responded, "Israelis are being murdered in the streets, 142 countries vote against us at the UN, hostages are dying in tunnels, antisemitism is rampant worldwide, yet the government meeting was dedicated to another round of ministers whining about incitement against them. A sick government."